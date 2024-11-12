Edgar Barrientos-Quintana’s vacated murder conviction: HCAO to speak on case

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is set to speak Tuesday about the recent order to dismiss charges and overturn the conviction for Edgar Barrientos-Quintana, who had been serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of a Minneapolis high school student.

What we know

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Moriarty will speak about the recent developments in the case during a 1 p.m. press conference, which can be watched live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube page.

Barrientos-Quintana and Members of Jesse Mickelson’s family will also be present will attend the press conference.

Context

Barrientos-Quintana, 41, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of high school student Jesse Mickelson.

The Minnesota Conviction Review Unit (CRU) called for Barrientos-Quintana's conviction to be vacated back in July after a three-year investigation revealed evidence that was never presented to the jury and inaccurate information that was presented at trial.

Moriarty announced her support for the exoneration in September. The case was given to Judge John McBride in October, who then took it under advisement before reaching the decision to vacate the conviction in November.

Case background

Mickelson died in his neighbor's driveway after he was shot on Oct. 11, 2008, after a drive-by shooting.

Investigators noted the case had similarities to gang-related drive-by shootings but did not believe Mickelson was the target or that he was a gang member.

The trial reportedly relied on the account of two eyewitnesses who identified Barrientos-Quintana as the shooter. One of the witnesses also claimed to be in the car that the deadly shots were fired from.

18-year-old Jesse Mickelson, who was shot to death in October 2008. (Supplied)

Barrientos-Quintana's defense argued he could not have been at the scene of the shooting, which happened just behind Roosevelt High School in south Minneapolis, as he was at a grocery store on the east side of St. Paul 33 minutes before the shooting. The defense also said it was a case of mistaken identity.

The jury then took three days to deliberate and was reportedly split at one point, with three jurors favoring a not-guilty verdict, according to the CRU report.

Barrientos-Quintana was ultimately found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder for the benefit of a gang in May 2009.