March of Dimes honoring Minneapolis mother-daughter nursing duo

A mother-daughter nursing duo at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis is being recognized for their work by the non-profit March of Dimes.

Both of them were top five finalists in the state for Excellence in Nursing awards in different categories.

"You can’t go into nursing because you think it’s something you want to do, it’s really a calling that you have," explained Kathy Misk.

It was something Kathy Misk was called to 33 years ago when she started her career at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

"I felt really compassionately called to care for children and families," she explained.

And Kathy has passed down that calling to her daughter Mariah.

"Looking back now I’m like, okay, I think I was bred, built up for this," Mariah Carano added.

Three years ago, Mariah followed in her mother’s footsteps and started working in the same hospital.

"I can’t call her mom here," Mariah said. "She doesn’t respond to mom either, she only responds to Kathy."

Mariah says her mom helped her through nursing school, standing next to her on graduation and encouraging her every step of the way.

"It just is amazing to have that built in, non-negotiable, best friend and nurse and mom all rolled into one," Mariah said.

"I feel really humbled and I feel really grateful that Mariah is by my side to walk through this journey," agreed Kathy.

A journey that has had some bumps in the road. In 2010, right before Christmas and during Mariah’s senior year of high school, Kathy was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Um, sorry, it was just scary not knowing if your mom is going to be there for the rest of your life," Mariah said. "And she was so strong."

Kathy Misk (right) and her daughter Mariah Carano (left) participate in a Susan G. Koman walk. (Miracle of Dimes)

Together, they took on the Susan G. Komen three-day, 60-mile walk for cancer research.

"It was nothing compared to what she had to go through though with the breast cancer," said Mariah.

Cancer-free now for years and with three decades of nursing under her belt, Kathy is looking towards retirement.

"Leaving a legacy behind is super important for me and I want to pass the torch onto the next generation," she said.

Something Mariah is happy to carry into the rest of her journey.

"I never thought I would get to add my storyline into your storyline and so it’s pretty amazing to be here and working together," she concludes.