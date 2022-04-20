Maple Grove road rage: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting

article

A man involved in a deadly apparent road rage shooting in Maple Grove on Sunday is now in custody, police announced on Wednesday.

In a message on Wednesday afternoon, police said the 30-year-old suspect turned himself into police and is being held in Hennepin County Jail awaiting formal charges in the shooting.

Officers say he was involved in the shooting Sunday that killed 61-year-old William Haire of Buffalo, Minnesota. According to investigators, the incident started near St. Cloud with some type of "driving altercation" and went on for more than 40 miles until shots were fired in the area of County Road 30 and Garland Lane.

Haire was hit by the gunfire but was able to drive his vehicle onto I-94, where he was discovered by police. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

In a search warrant filed in the case this week, police requested to search a 1998 Mercury Mountaineer involved in the shooting. In the warrant, police spoke with a witness who had been in a vehicle with Haire when they encountered a vehicle she said was driving recklessly near St. Cloud.

According to the warrant, the witness told police Haire trailed the Mountaineer into a Holiday gas station along Highway 24 in Clearwater, Minnesota.

Police say, at that point, Haire confronted the people in the Mountaineer. The warrant states the situation turned into a verbal argument with one of the men in the Mountaineer showing a handgun. According to the warrant, the men in the Mountaineer then left the gas station but Haire continued to trail them.

Ultimately, it ended in Maple Grove when the men in the Mountaineer got out of the vehicle, punched Haire several times, and shot him as Haire attempted to drive away.

It's unclear if the other man in the Mountaineer is in custody at this time.

Advertisement

Again, no charges have been filed in the case.