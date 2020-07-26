Maple Grove man who pled guilty in wife's murder dies by suicide in jail

article

The Maple Grove man who pleaded guilty to murder charges in the death of his wife earlier this year died at the Hennepin County Jail on Saturday.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Joshua Fury died by suicide. Fury was found unresponsive in his cell during wellness checks Saturday evening, the sheriff's office reports. Deputies and paramedics attempted to revive Fury but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Fury still faced sentencing in his wife's death. Maria Fury was reported missing from her home by her husband on April 30.

According to investigators, Fury said his wife hadn't been at home when he returned from work.

After having no luck finding Maria, investigators spoke with friends who said the couple had been having marital problems. Maria's mother said Maria was planning to leave Joshua. Using K-9 units, officers discovered Maria's remains buried in a crawlspace at the couple's home.

Less than two weeks ago, Joshua Fury pleaded guilty to the crime. He faced 38 years in prison at sentencing on Friday.

After her killing, Maria's family launched a Facebook page in her memory and to make a stand against domestic violence.

Sunday afternoon, the family posted a quote on the Facebook page. It reads: "Grief never ends. But it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It is the price of love."

The sheriff's office says it is looking into the circumstances of the death which will also be reviewed by the Department of Corrections.