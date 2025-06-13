Manny Collins search: Authorities return to Elk River landfill

The Brief Columbia Heights teenager Manny Collins has been missing for more than a month. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said Friday they will continue search efforts at the Waste Management Landfill in Elk River. Authorities say they have a person of interest in the case. That person has not been arrested, charged or identified.



It’s been more than a month since Columbia Heights teenager Jordan "Manny" Collins went missing.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on Friday, saying that search efforts are ongoing as the investigation continues.

Elk River landfill search continues

What we know:

Authorities said Friday, pending delays due to weather, they’ll continue to search the Waste Management landfill in Elk River related to Collins’ disappearance.

Several law enforcement agencies were at the landfill last week conducting a search in connection with the case. Authorities say they are unable to share specifics on what the searches have revealed so far, but they’re going through debris in search of possible evidence.

"Additionally, detectives are continuing their investigation through a variety of means such as interviews and forensic testing in order to bring answers," the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

Authorities said they continue to have a person of interest in the case. That person has not been arrested or charged, so law enforcement are not releasing his identity.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the BCA tip line at 1 (877) 996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

Manny Collins timeline

Timeline:

Manny Collins has been missing since May 8. Authorities believe he is missing against his will. Here’s a timeline of the case: