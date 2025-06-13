Manny Collins search: Authorities return to Elk River landfill
ELK RIVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - It’s been more than a month since Columbia Heights teenager Jordan "Manny" Collins went missing.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on Friday, saying that search efforts are ongoing as the investigation continues.
Elk River landfill search continues
What we know:
Authorities said Friday, pending delays due to weather, they’ll continue to search the Waste Management landfill in Elk River related to Collins’ disappearance.
Several law enforcement agencies were at the landfill last week conducting a search in connection with the case. Authorities say they are unable to share specifics on what the searches have revealed so far, but they’re going through debris in search of possible evidence.
"Additionally, detectives are continuing their investigation through a variety of means such as interviews and forensic testing in order to bring answers," the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.
Authorities said they continue to have a person of interest in the case. That person has not been arrested or charged, so law enforcement are not releasing his identity.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the BCA tip line at 1 (877) 996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.
Manny Collins timeline
Timeline:
Manny Collins has been missing since May 8. Authorities believe he is missing against his will. Here’s a timeline of the case:
- May 8: Collins was last seen near the area of the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins' mother reported she last heard from her son in a text at around 4 a.m.
- May 12: A patrol officer with the Columbia Heights Police Department took a missing person’s report and passed it onto investigators, who started looking into the case.
- May 13: The Minnesota BCA issued a missing persons alert for Collins.
- May 15: Based on some of the facts investigators uncovered, police said they contacted the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office to get assistance from their criminal investigation unit.
- May 28: Family members and law enforcement held a press conference on the teenager's disappearance, saying they believe he went missing against his will.
- May 29: Manny's uncle spoke with FOX 9 about his disappearance. Watch the interview here.
- June 2: Authorities provide an update about the investigation into Collins' disappearance, saying they have interviewed additional people and have followed up on leads, though details were vague.
- June 3: Manny Collins’ mother makes a plea for answers to find her son.
- June 6: Authorities search Waste Management landfill in Elk River for evidence related to Collins.
- June 9: Authorities said they continue to pursue leads in the case, including searching the landfill.
- June 13: Authorities provided an update, saying they continue to search the landfill and have a person of interest in the case.