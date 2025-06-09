Search for Manny Collins: Deputies continue searches at Elk River landfill

The Brief Deputies continue to pursue leads as they search for Columbia Heights teen Manny Collins, who's now been missing for a month. Search efforts continued on Monday at the Elk River landfill. Deputies said they've confirmed a body found in St. Paul on Sunday is not related to Collins' case.



Investigators were again searching a landfill in Elk River, as they looked for new leads in the search for missing Columbia Heights teen Manny Collins.

Search efforts continue at Elk River landfill

Local perspective:

Investigators were out again on Monday at the Elk River landfill for another day of searches.

Last week, deputies said they searched the landfill between Wednesday and Friday for new evidence to help them find Manny.

"Law enforcement remains committed to using all available resources to conduct a thorough investigation in order to find Manny and bring answers to his family," the sheriff's office said on X. "This remains an active investigation and no further information is available at this time."

The backstory:

Sunday marked one month since Manny Collins was last seen by his mother.

Collins has been missing since May 8 and was last seen in the area of University Avenue and 49th Avenue NE. Nearly two weeks ago, Collins' mother made an emotional plea at a press conference for someone to come forward on the whereabouts of her son.

Deputies have said Collins is likely missing against his will and they have identified a person of interest in the case but declined to identify them. Collins mother says the teen's father was the last person to see him alive and hasn't cooperated with the missing persons investigation.

Body found in St. Paul

The other side:

On Sunday, St. Paul police reported pulling a body from the Mississippi River near Harriet Island.

Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said it had inquired about the body and determined the person found dead wasn't Manny Collins.