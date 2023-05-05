Mankato house fire reveals nearly 100 pounds of marijuana from grow operation: Charges

A Mankato man faces felony drug charges after a house fire revealed nearly 100 pounds of marijuana from a growth operation, according to court records.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on May 2 just after 9 a.m. and discovered a "marijuana grow" operation inside the home. They contacted Mankato law enforcement who reached out to the Minnesota River Valley Task Force (DTF) for assistance.

DTF agents obtained a search warrant of the residence and recovered 47 bags of marijuana weighing 44.261 kilograms, the equivalent of 97.58 pounds, according to court records.

DTF agents said they also recovered the following items:

bags of psilocybin mushrooms weighing 41.8 grams

multiple containers of TCH wax and oil

grow tens and six grow lights

four marijuana plants

THC cartridges

an apparent drug ledger

other paraphernalia

Law enforcement said that based on the evidence found at the house, the residence was likely being used to sell narcotics and cultivate marijuana, charges said.

The homeowner remained at the scene while crews battled the fire, charges said. Authorities did not say what started the fire.

The homeowner was charged in Blue Earth County court with first-degree sale of marijuana and second-degree sale of drugs within 90 days. Prosecutors said the charges could be amended at a later date, according to court records.

He attended a hearing Thursday morning, and the judge set his bail at $50,000 without conditions.