Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
10
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County

Mankato house fire reveals nearly 100 pounds of marijuana from grow operation: Charges

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Mankato man faces felony drug charges after a house fire revealed nearly 100 pounds of marijuana from a growth operation, according to court records. 

Firefighters responded to a house fire on May 2 just after 9 a.m. and discovered a "marijuana grow" operation inside the home. They contacted Mankato law enforcement who reached out to the Minnesota River Valley Task Force (DTF) for assistance. 

DTF agents obtained a search warrant of the residence and recovered 47 bags of marijuana weighing 44.261 kilograms, the equivalent of 97.58 pounds, according to court records. 

DTF agents said they also recovered the following items:

  • bags of psilocybin mushrooms weighing 41.8 grams
  • multiple containers of TCH wax and oil
  • grow tens and six grow lights
  • four marijuana plants
  • THC cartridges
  • an apparent drug ledger
  • other paraphernalia

Law enforcement said that based on the evidence found at the house, the residence was likely being used to sell narcotics and cultivate marijuana, charges said. 

The homeowner remained at the scene while crews battled the fire, charges said. Authorities did not say what started the fire. 

The homeowner was charged in Blue Earth County court with first-degree sale of marijuana and second-degree sale of drugs within 90 days. Prosecutors said the charges could be amended at a later date, according to court records. 

He attended a hearing Thursday morning, and the judge set his bail at $50,000 without conditions. 