Man who shot two South St. Paul police officers sentenced to 20 years in prison

Dustin Bilderback was sentenced Tuesday in Dakota County District Court to 20 years in prison for shooting two South St. Paul police officers in 2018. Bildenback was sentenced for two counts of first-degree attempted murder. The 20-year sentence is the maximum allowed under the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines.

On July 19, 2018 South St. Paul Police responded to a supportive housing group home to conduct a welfare check on the 34-year-old Bilderback. Officers met Bilderback and his case worker outside the home.

Responding officers and Bildenback’s case worker were discussing putting Bildenback on a 72-hour mental health hold when Bildenback walked to his car and got a shotgun.

Bildenback fired multiple times, striking two officers. Both officers survived the shooting.

Bildenback pleaded guily in October.

Of the case Dakota County Attorney James Backstom said, “We are pleased this individual has taken responsibility for these serious actions against peace officers.”