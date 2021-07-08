Expand / Collapse search

Man who got out of car after Hwy. 36 crash hit by passing vehicle, dies

Deadly early morning crash on Hwy. 36

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly early morning crash on Highway 36 in Roseville where a driver who had gotten out of his vehicle after hitting the guardrail was hit by a passing car.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 25-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed when he overcorrected and hit a guardrail on Hwy. 36 near Lexington Avenue. 

The driver then got out of his car and was standing in the middle of the road when another passerby stop and offered to help. 

Another passing car, which moved from the right lane to the left lane to avoid the passerby’s car parked on right shoulder, hit the driver who was standing in the left lane with his back turned to oncoming traffic.

The Minnesota State Patrol expects to release the name of the victim later today. 

At this time it is unknown of drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident. 