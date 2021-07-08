Man who got out of car after Hwy. 36 crash hit by passing vehicle, dies

A 25-year-old man who got out of his car after crashing into a guardrail on Highway 36 in Roseville, Minnesota died this morning when he was hit by a passing car.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 25-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed when he overcorrected and hit a guardrail on Hwy. 36 near Lexington Avenue.

The driver then got out of his car and was standing in the middle of the road when another passerby stop and offered to help.

Another passing car, which moved from the right lane to the left lane to avoid the passerby’s car parked on right shoulder, hit the driver who was standing in the left lane with his back turned to oncoming traffic.

The Minnesota State Patrol expects to release the name of the victim later today.

At this time it is unknown of drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.