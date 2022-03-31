Man wanted in Minnesota dies in police chase crash in Colorado

article

A man reportedly wanted in Minnesota for a parole violation died on Thursday after leading police on a chase that started in Wyoming and ended in a crash across the border in Colorado, according to law enforcement officials.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. along Highway 85 after Colorado State Patrol was called in to help Wyoming Highway Patrol with a chase that had crossed the state border south into Weld County, Colorado.

Using stop sticks, troopers were able to puncture the tires of the man's vehicle but say the driver continued south, eventually swerving into a Colorado State Patrol squad. The squad rolled over while the man's vehicle went off the road and crashed into a drainage ditch.

Colorado State Patrol says the trooper suffered minor injuries as a result of the rollover. The wanted man, however, died from injuries in the crash.

Advertisement

The suspect's identity has not been released nor exactly why he was wanted by authorities in Minnesota.