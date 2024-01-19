Man shot at Minneapolis police during home invasion: Federal, state charges

article

The man accused of shooting at police responding to a home invasion at a Minneapolis residence is now facing felony and federal charges.

Kamau Evans, 31, has been charged with multiple felonies in Hennepin County District Court, including first-degree assault by use of deadly force against a peace officer, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and a weapons violation. He was also charged in federal court with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

"These charges allege a night of terrifying home invasions and violent assaults," said U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger in a statement. "I commend the law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to apprehend this defendant."

Minneapolis home invasions

According to court records, a woman called 911 around 3:10 a.m. on Jan. 14, reporting that Evans had shattered her apartment window and entered the bedroom while she was home with her two children, but they were able to escape.

Investigators learned the woman had a temporary protection order against Evans, and she explained he was angry because he could not see their young child, according to the affidavit.

Evans then went to a house on the 2300 block of West Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis, where the woman's 74-year-old mother lived. The affidavit alleges Evans shot at the sliding glass door to enter the residence and threatened a young child, a 20-year-old man, and a 74-year-old woman with a firearm inside.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The sliding glass door broken during home invasion on the 2300 block of West Broadway Avenue (Credit: Federal court documents) From: Supplied

During the incident, the 74-year-old woman tried to escape, and Evans allegedly struck her in the head with a gun. She required medical treatment. He also brandished the firearm at the young child hiding in a closet and assaulted the 20-year-old man in the home, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Shots fired at Minneapolis police

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, the 20-year-old man answered the door and was safely removed before officers went inside using a ballistic shield. As law enforcement started heading upstairs, Evans fired a shot at the five police officers and then escaped out the bathroom window, court documents state.

Authorities found Evans in the backyard outside and took him into custody. Court records indicate a firearm was located near the garage. Authorities said the serial number indicated the gun was brought to Minnesota, and federal prosecutors charged Evans with a firearm violation due to his previous convictions, including assault, domestic assault, and aggravated robbery.

Evans appeared in court on Tuesday, and the judge set his bail at $1 million. He remains in custody at the Sherburne County Jail.