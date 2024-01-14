Man arrested after shooting at Minneapolis police

article

Minneapolis police say that a suspect has been arrested after shooting at them early Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a call around 3:10 a.m. from a woman stating that her child's father had broken into her home on the 2400 block of Ogema Place in south Minneapolis.

The caller reported that the man had broken in, assaulted her and threatened to kill her, law enforcement said. When officers arrived on the scene they learned there was an order for protection against the suspect.

Police say just before 3:30 a.m., officers received calls reporting gunfire on the 2300 block of West Broadway. There, officers learned that the suspect was armed inside a home with a grandmother, an infant and a 7-year-old child, where he reportedly shot out the door to the home.

According to law enforcement, officers then entered through a side entrance of the home. The suspects fired at least one gunshot at police from the stairwell of the home, police say.

Police said they did not return fire at the suspect, and retreated from the home. The suspect went up to the second floor of the home, where he jumped from a window, landed on a porch and tried to flee on foot. Police then arrested the suspect.

Officers say they recovered a handgun from the home, and the suspect will be booked for first-degree assault. The man has active warrants for weapons and assault offenses, police said.

Police say the suspect was treated for minor injuries due to his fall from the second floor window.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the grandmother, police said.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the hotline’s website to chat with an expert.