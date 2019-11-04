Man shot, killed by police in Cottage Grove, Minnesota after carjackings, home invasion, sexual assault

article

Police shot and killed a suspect in Cottage Grove, Minnesota Monday morning following an apparent kidnapping, car theft and home invasion.

According to Cottage Grove Police Chief Pete Koerner, the incident started in Maplewood around 8 a.m. when the suspect approached someone in a car and demanded a ride to St. Paul. Police in St. Paul then received a call about a serious crime in the city.

According to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders, the department received a 911 call just after 8 a.m. about a woman who had been forced from her place of employment in Maplewood at gunpoint and was then forced to drive to her home in St. Paul. While at the home on the 300 block of Londin Circle, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. The suspect then stole a vehicle from the home and fled.

Linders said the victim was able to call 911 and report what had happened. St. Paul police officers were able to locate the vehicle in Cottage Grove and notify Cottage Grove police.

According to Cottage Grove police, the suspect stole a second car at gunpoint from a home in Cottage Grove around 8:30 a.m. The suspect drove the car about a block and entered a home, where he took four people hostage.

As police were setting up barricades and preparing for a possible standoff, the four people in the home escaped. The suspect drove off in a pickup truck he stole from the home.

Advertisement

The suspect drove a few blocks before crashing the stolen pickup truck. He took off on foot and eventually encountered police officers. The suspect and the officers exchanged gunfire and the suspect was shot and killed.

Police did not release how many officers were involved in shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.