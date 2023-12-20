Man shot after bar fight in Minneapolis dies from injuries

article

The man who was seriously injured in a shooting after a bar fight early Saturday morning in Minneapolis has died from his injuries.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 44-year-old Franclin Orellana, of Blaine, Minnesota. He died in the hospital two days after being shot in the head and neck, according to the report.

The shooting happened on Dec. 16 just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of East Hennepin Avenue and 5th Street Southeast. Police say a physical altercation began inside the bar and continued outside. People tried to break up the fight, and one of the men involved got into his car and drove away.

Orellana approached his vehicle as it was leaving, and the driver fired shots, striking him, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene and found Orellana with gunshot injuries receiving CPR. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, according to the medical examiner's report.

No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.