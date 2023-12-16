Minneapolis bar fight escalates to drive-by shooting, leaves man seriously injured

article

A northeast Minneapolis bar fight led to a drive-by shooting, seriously injuring a man early Saturday morning, Minneapolis police said.

According to police, at 2:12 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of East Hennepin Avenue on reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s with possible life-threatening gunshot wounds receiving CPR. Officers continued CPR until the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

A "physical altercation" began inside a bar and continued outside, police said. People nearby intervened in the fight, and one man involved in the fight got into his car to drive away from the scene.

According to police, as the man was driving from the scene, the victim approached his car, and the driver fired shots at the victim from his car and drove away from the scene.

Minneapolis police say they are currently investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.