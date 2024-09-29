Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, West Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Clay County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wadena County, Wilkin County, East Becker County
3
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Aitkin County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Lac Qui Parle County, Brown County, Watonwan County, Douglas County, Yellow Medicine County, Todd County, Martin County, Renville County, Kandiyohi County, Redwood County, Stearns County, Pope County, Meeker County, Swift County, Stevens County, Murray County, Rock County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Man seriously hurt in fall at Minnesota Renaissance Festival

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 29, 2024 6:44pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A man was seriously hurt after authorities say he fell 50 feet down a rock wall at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival.

What we know

Scott County deputies say a 24-year-old man from Grand Marais suffered serious injuries after falling approximately 50 feet off a rock wall at the festival in Shakopee on Saturday.

Deputies say the man reportedly bypassed a fence near the King’s Gate area to climb the wall and ended up falling to the bus pickup area below.

Emergency crews responded to 911 calls at around 7:20 p.m., and deputies found the man conscious but seriously hurt. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with leg and wrist fractures, along with a head injury.

Context

Authorities say they believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is located off Highway 41 near Highway 169, south of Shakopee and Chaska.