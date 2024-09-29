Man seriously hurt in fall at Minnesota Renaissance Festival

A man was seriously hurt after authorities say he fell 50 feet down a rock wall at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival.

What we know

Scott County deputies say a 24-year-old man from Grand Marais suffered serious injuries after falling approximately 50 feet off a rock wall at the festival in Shakopee on Saturday.

Deputies say the man reportedly bypassed a fence near the King’s Gate area to climb the wall and ended up falling to the bus pickup area below.

Emergency crews responded to 911 calls at around 7:20 p.m., and deputies found the man conscious but seriously hurt. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with leg and wrist fractures, along with a head injury.

Context

Authorities say they believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is located off Highway 41 near Highway 169, south of Shakopee and Chaska.