Man sentenced to 2 more weeks in workhouse for attack on Mpls firehouse

A man will have to spend another two weeks in the Hennepin County Workhouse after driving his truck into a Minneapolis fire station and attempting to attack firefighters during an escalating domestic incident in January 2022.

Shawn Coates made an appearance in court on Thursday, after pleading guilty to a count of "threatening violence."

The incident dates back 18 months. Coates was in his truck when his apparent girlfriend sought protection from him on a freezing cold night. As firefighters attempted to protect the woman, Coates slammed his truck into the doors of Station 8. Firefighters used their axes to disable the vehicle and protect themselves that night.

Coates has spent 46 days in the workhouse in connection with the case. A judge ordered him to do two more weeks. If he follows the rules of probation for three years, the conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

"Only thing I can do is apologize and just move on with my life. I made some poor choices. If I could go back in time and flip the switch, I certainly would," said Coates in court.

Coates was ordered to continue his anger management treatment and is barred for life now from ever possessing guns or ammunition.