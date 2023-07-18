Wisconsin man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

A Wisconsin man has pled guilty to producing images depicting his sexual abuse of a minor.

Announced by U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger on Tuesday, Jason Lee, 27, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, used and coerced a prepubescent minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct on or around June 7, 2019, for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct, according to court documents.

Lee pled guilty on July 17, 2023, in U.S. District Court before Judge Donovan W. Frank in Minnesota to one count of producing child pornography. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

This case was a result of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, which was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

The investigation also involved the FBI, St. Paul Police Department, and Manitowoc Police Department.