2023 Minneapolis mass shooting: Shooter pleads guilty, alleged accomplice trial in June

The Brief A 19-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to a 2023 mass shooting. The plea is part of a deal that could see him serving about 18 years in prison. The shooting left eight people injured, including six teens.



A man pleaded guilty to a 2023 mass shooting that injured eight people, including six teenagers, in Minneapolis after police arrested him while he was being treated for a gunshot wound from a different shooting.

Jaden Trejuan Butcher, 19, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the incident.

Minneapolis mass shooting guilty plea

Big picture view:

Court documents show Butcher admitted to his involvement in the shooting along East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis' Ventura Village neighborhood in August 2023.

The plea deal shows he could be sentenced to 220 months, or 18 years, for the incident, but a judge would still need to officially approve the sentencing.

What's next:

Butcher's sentencing is set for the afternoon of June 30 in Hennepin County court.

2023 mass shooting

Timeline:

The shooting happened when two gunmen started shooting near the intersection of East Franklin and Chicago Avenues in Minneapolis just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023.

The criminal complaint states the two gunmen, one armed with a handgun and the other with an automatic rifle, got out of a car and shot into a large crowd of people who were playing dice on the sidewalk.

Police said six of the victims were teenagers, aged 15-18, and the other two people hurt were a man and a woman in their 40s.

Investigators used surveillance video to connect the vehicle used in the shooting to Butcher's legal guardian and determined the vehicle was also connected to an attempted homicide at a Valvoline oil change shop.

Police then tried to arrest Butcher, but he escaped during a high-speed chase.

Butcher was arrested six months after the mass shooting when he was being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to his foot.

Second suspect:

Court documents show Demario Lee Dempsey, 18, of Minneapolis, is the suspected second shooter.

He is charged with nine counts of aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder for his alleged role in the mass shooting.

Dempsey's jury trial is set to begin in Hennepin County Court on the morning of June 23, 2025.