Man on electric skateboard seriously injured in Isanti County crash

A 26-year-old Cambridge man on an electric skateboard was seriously injured after being hit by a driver in Isanti County early Thursday.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to Walbo Drive Northwest and 330th Lane Northwest in Springvale Township at 5:43 a.m. on a report of a pedestrian who was struck.

An adult man was found lying in the center of the road with serious injuries. A vehicle at the scene had sustained front-end damage, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was transported via helicopter to Hennepin Healthcare in serious condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was operating an electric skateboard in the lane on Walbo Drive Northwest when he was hit from behind by a 56-year-old man.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.