Coming together and raising their voices, family and friends of James Stanback gathered outside the Golden Valley Menards to remember his life on what would have been his 20th birthday.

"We just want to be the voice of him. We want people to understand his name will not go in vain and (he) will not be forgotten," said Stanback’s sister, Mystaya.

In July, the 19-year-old was killed at the store when a pallet of lumber fell onto the forklift he was using, leaving him pinned. The pain over the loss of such a young life is still raw for those who loved him.

"He overcame every obstacle of a young black man in north Minneapolis. He came and got a job, he graduated from Patrick Henry High School," said Mystaya.

Saturday was not just a birthday celebration though, but also a chance to demand change at the home improvement giant. Stanback’s family wants to see more extensive training when it comes to operating forklifts at the store.

The sister of James Stanback holds a photo of her brother after the deadly accident at Menards on Thursday. (FOX 9)

"You watch a two-hour video. It’s not enough. I feel like it should be just as hard to get a forklift certification (as it is to get your driver’s license)," said Mystaya.

Before his death, Keyara Walton says Stanback told her his training only consisted of a few videos and a short test.

"When he came home, he was like, ‘That was so easy. That’s the easiest training I’ve ever had in my life…I just watched a couple of videos and answered some questions. I was done within like an hour or two," said Walton.

Online records show Menards was fined $25,000 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for Stanback’s death in January, but the company contested the fine two weeks later. In March, Menards ended up reaching a formal settlement with OSHA, paying the full $25,000 fine.