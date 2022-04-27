Expand / Collapse search
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis, 6th homicide in a week

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:39PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a young man was shot and killed Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting that marks the sixth homicide in Minneapolis in a week.

Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the area of 33rd Avenue North and Knox Avenue for several 911 calls and ShotSpotter activations in the Folwell neighborhood.

At the scene, police say they found a man in his early 20s who had been seriously injured. Officers and medical crews attempted to save the man's life but police say he died at the scene.

Minneapolis police search shooting scene for evidence

Police investigate the shooting in the area of 33rd Avenue North and Knox Wednesday evening. (FOX 9)

Officers say it appears the victim was in a vehicle when the suspect, in another vehicle, drove past and opened fire. According to police spokesperson Officer Garrett Parten, the suspect continued to fire shows as the vehicle pulled away from the scene.

Along with the sixth homicide since last Wednesday, police say this is the 28th homicide of 2022. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers' anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppersmn.org.