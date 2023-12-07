Man killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-94 in Albertville

article

A 43-year-old driver was killed in a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 94 in Albertville early Wednesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says a Buick, Chevy and Toyota were traveling slowly in the westbound lanes of I-94 just after 3 p.m. when a driver in a Kia approached the vehicles and they all collided.

The Kia driver, a 43-year-old man from Sauk Rapids, was killed in the crash. The State Patrol report says he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The three people in the Chevy and the driver of the Buick were not injured. The driver of the Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries but did not go to a hospital, according to the crash report.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, at least 375 people have been killed on roadways so far this year.