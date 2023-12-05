Man indicted for first-degree murder in fatal stabbing, attack of relatives in Bloomington

A man accused of fatally stabbing a man and injuring his wife in their Bloomington home has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Adam Roring, 44, was initially charged in late August with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the death of 74-year-old Mark Novak and injuring his 72-year-old wife, who are relatives of his.

However, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that a grand jury returned an indictment for premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, in addition to charges Roring was already facing.

According to court records, police responded to a home on 105th Street West in Bloomington on Aug. 24 and found Novak’s wife lying on the living room floor and Novak upstairs. Police said Novak had a severe laceration to his throat and other injuries, while his wife had extensive injuries to her head and face.

The couple was taken to the hospital, where Novak died from his injuries.

The woman told police she and her husband were woken up by a man who kept beating them with an unknown object. They were able to get out of bed, but then Novak was attacked in the bedroom. She managed to escape but was pushed down the stairs.

A search warrant executed at the home located a large chef's knife in the kitchen and a blood-like substance around the home. The woman identified Roring, who is a relative, as the attacker.

When authorities initially arrived on the scene, they saw Roring leaving the house through the basement window and running from the scene. He was taken into custody, and authorities described a blood-like substance on his jacket and pants, as well as the gloves he was carrying. He also had a metal bar and a partial nunchuck that appeared to have blood on them, charges allege.

Roring told police he was at the home to return a house key when he discovered an intruder inside, armed with nunchucks and a chain. He got into a struggle with the intruder and got the weapons before the intruder escaped out the door. He claimed to check on the woman before leaving out the basement window, court records explain.

Prosecutors filed a notice in October to seek aggravated sentencing if Roring is convicted, citing in part that the victims were vulnerable and treated with "particular cruelty," according to court records.

If convicted on the increased charges of premeditated first-degree murder, Roring faces life in prison, compared to the maximum of 40 years for a second-degree murder charge.

The judge increased Roring's bail to $2 million after the indictment. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 27, 2004.

