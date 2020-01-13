Man impersonated officer, pulled over woman driving in northwestern Minnesota

The Becker County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man reportedly pretended to be an officer and pulled over a woman driving on a county highway.

According to a press release, Monday around 6:51 p.m. a woman was driving on Highway 7 north of Lake Park, Minnesota, which is about 34 miles east of Fargo, North Dakota. She told police saw a vehicle in front of her turn on red and blue lights in its rear window, so she pulled over.

A man came up to her window and told her she had a broken tail light and asked her to get out of the vehicle to look at the light. The man was wearing a dark jacket with what appeared to be a radio microphone on the lapel. Due to his appearance, the woman asked to see his law enforcement credentials. The man walked back to his vehicle and left.

The man is described as 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall and with a goatee beard. His vehicle was described as a "newer white Jeep."

Anyone with information on who the man might be or may have experienced a similar incident is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff's Office at (218)847-2661.

Authorities advise people to call 911 if they believe they have been stopped by someone who is not a police officer.