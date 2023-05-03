Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
11
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County, Polk County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Man hurt in accidental shooting after being mistaken for turkey

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Bayport
FOX 9

BAYPORT TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hunter was hurt on Wednesday in Washington County after deputies say he was accidentally shot after being mistaken for a turkey.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports they responded around 1:30 p.m. for the shooting off Northbrook Boulevard North and 51st Avenue North in Baytown Township, near the Bayport Wildlife Management Area.

According to deputies, the hunter was shot by a member of his hunter party after being misidentified as a turkey.

The victim, a 54-year-old man from Arden Hills, was hurt but expected to survive. Deputies did not say if the victim was struck by birdshot or another type of ammunition.

The other hunter, a 48-year-old Excelsior man, is cooperating with investigators. It's unclear if he will face charges.