Man hurt in accidental shooting after being mistaken for turkey

A hunter was hurt on Wednesday in Washington County after deputies say he was accidentally shot after being mistaken for a turkey.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports they responded around 1:30 p.m. for the shooting off Northbrook Boulevard North and 51st Avenue North in Baytown Township, near the Bayport Wildlife Management Area.

According to deputies, the hunter was shot by a member of his hunter party after being misidentified as a turkey.

The victim, a 54-year-old man from Arden Hills, was hurt but expected to survive. Deputies did not say if the victim was struck by birdshot or another type of ammunition.

The other hunter, a 48-year-old Excelsior man, is cooperating with investigators. It's unclear if he will face charges.