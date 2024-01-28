Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a car South St. Paul

article

A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car Saturday evening in South St. Paul.

According to the South St. Paul Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. authorities responded to a man lying in the road on Concord Street, sound of Richmond Street in South St. Paul.

Police say they found the man suffering from "significant injuries" which were consistent with being struck by a car. The car was no longer at the scene, law enforcement said.

The man was given emergency aid, and was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown, authorities said.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation and is reconstructing the scene. South St. Paul police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 651-413-830.