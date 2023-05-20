Man hit, killed by train after fight in downtown Minneapolis

article

A man was struck and killed by a train after falling onto the light rail tracks in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said two men were on the train platform near 5th Street and 1st Avenue around 1 a.m. when they got into a "physical altercation."

One of the men fell onto the tracks as a light rail train approached and was hit by the train. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name along with the cause of death.

Minneapolis police encourage anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers online or call 1-800-222-8477.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.