Man hides in West St. Paul Menards overnight, commits armed robbery in morning

A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for armed robbery of a Menards in West St. Paul.

According to court documents, on Sept. 27, 2021, Cornelius Graham, 61, of Kansas City, Kansas, hid inside the store until it closed. Early the next morning, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day. He then brandished a firearm and took cash from the store manager, according to charges.

Graham was sentenced to 77 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robber.

At the time of the incident he was on supervised release for separate robbery convictions Kansas, and will receive an additional sentence of 23 months as a result, increasing his total sentence to 100 months.