Man dead after being shot in car in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
April 11, 2024
Minneapolis
FOX 9
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has died after being found shot in a car in Minneapolis on Thursday. 

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to Glenwood Avenue and Cedar Lake Road just before 4:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, a 23-year-old man was found in a car suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. 

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated, where he later died. 

Police are currently investigating the incident and no arrests have been made. 