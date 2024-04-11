Man dead after being shot in car in Minneapolis

article

A man has died after being found shot in a car in Minneapolis on Thursday.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to Glenwood Avenue and Cedar Lake Road just before 4:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, a 23-year-old man was found in a car suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated, where he later died.

Police are currently investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.