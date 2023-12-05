Man found driving with young child on lap charged with DWI, child endangerment

A 50-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly driving drunk with a young child on his lap so they could "learn how to drive."

According to court records, police responded to a report of a driver with an infant on their lap who was driving erratically and hitting sidewalk curbs in the area of 41 1/2 Avenue North and Hubbard Avenue North on Dec. 2 in Robbinsdale.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As they approached, officers described seeing a child, around 3 or 4 years old, sitting on the driver’s lap. The driver, identified as Tyrus McGowan, allegedly told authorities the child was sitting on his lap because he wanted them to "learn to drive," charges read.

Law enforcement described smelling a strong scent of alcohol on McGowan and conducted field sobriety tests, which he failed, charges allege. McGowan was arrested, and his BAC later came back as .16, twice the legal limit.

Court records did not say if McGowan and the child were related.

Hennepin County prosecutors charged McGowan on Tuesday with two gross misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and a DWI for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.