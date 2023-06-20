Man found dead inside North St. Paul apartment complex

Authorities are investigating the circumstances in the death of a man found inside an apartment in North St. Paul Monday night.

The North St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to an apartment on the 2100 block of McKnight Road North around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance possibly involving a weapon.

Investigators arrived at the apartment complex and found a man dead inside one of the units. Police said he was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified. The victim’s name and a preliminary autopsy will be released after the family is notified.

Police did not provide further information about the incident but said there is no active threat at this time that investigators are aware of.

North St. Paul police are investigating the death with assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.