Man found dead in snowbank after apparent hit-and-run in Minneapolis

A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash near Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, officials say.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the man was found in a snowbank around 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man was hit by an unknown vehicle. Law enforcement closed off the area to traffic as evidence was collected from the scene. No arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man’s identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information about the crash can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.