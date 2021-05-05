Expand / Collapse search
Man found dead at fraternity house near University of Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
University of Minnesota
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was found dead at the Theta Tau fraternity house near the University of Minnesota, according to Minneapolis police.

Police responded Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. at the house on the 500 block of 10th Avenue SE for a reported overdose. When they arrived, they found a deceased 32-year-old man.

It is unclear at this time if the man was a student. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identification and the cause of death.

Theta Tau is a co-ed fraternity for engineers, which started at the U of M in 1904. 

Fraternity leaders declined to comment at this time.