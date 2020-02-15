Man found dead after house fire in Freeport, Minnesota

A man was found dead after a house fire Friday morning in Freeport, Minnesota.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, at about 9 a.m. Friday, callers reported smoke coming from a home, and they believed the owner was still inside.

When officials arrived, the house was on fire and became fully engulfed. After fire was extinguished, the homeowner, 82-year-old Harvey Mayers, was found dead inside.

The State Fire Marshal is still investigating the fire. No one else was injured.