Man falls through ice trying to fish on Isanti County lake

Officials in Isanti County, Minnesota are warning residents of ice safety after a man fell through a lake Saturday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 5 p.m. Saturday, dispatch received a call of a man who fell through the ice on Skogman Lake. Deputies and Cambridge Fire responded to the scene.

The man was able to get himself out, and other than getting wet and cold, he was unharmed. The man was reportedly trying to ice fish.

"Folks, it is not even close to safe to venture out on the ice, it is however a safe bet you will go through any ice we currently have on area lakes," officials wrote.