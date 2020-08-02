Man drowns after falling off floating tube in Big Lake, Minnesota
BIG LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 24-year-old St. Cloud man drowned Saturday evening after he fell off a floating tube in Big Lake, Minnesota.
According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:45 p.m., authorities were called to Big Lake after a witness saw the man fall of a tube and go under water.
Several people went to search for the man but were unable to locate him.
At about 9:30 p.m., the dive team found the man in about 9-10 feet of water.