Man drowns after falling off floating tube in Big Lake, Minnesota

A 24-year-old St. Cloud man drowned Saturday evening after he fell off a floating tube in Big Lake, Minnesota.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:45 p.m., authorities were called to Big Lake after a witness saw the man fall of a tube and go under water.

Several people went to search for the man but were unable to locate him.

At about 9:30 p.m., the dive team found the man in about 9-10 feet of water.