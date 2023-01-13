Man dies in hospital after shooting in Brooklyn Center parking lot

A man died in a hospital after being shot in a Brooklyn Center parking lot Friday afternoon.

Brooklyn Center Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 3:15 p.m. in a parking lot on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

Responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man died from his injuries Friday night, according to police.

Nearby St. Alphonsus Catholic School went into a brief lockdown after the shooting as a precaution.

Officers and detectives believe the suspect(s) left the area immediately after the incident. No arrests have been made at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

Police said they would release more information as it becomes available.