Man dies in crash on I-494 in Bloomington, Minnesota

A 78-year-old man died in a crash Monday on Interstate 494 in Bloomington, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 1:16 p.m., a semi tractor trailer was traveling in the right lane when a Dodge caravan in the exit only lane to France Avenue drifted to the left, sideswiped a Subaru Forrester directly behind the semi tractor trailer, then collided with the semi trailer.

The driver of the Dodge caravan, a 78-year-old Golden Valley man, died of his injuries.

The driver of the semi tractor trailer was not injured. The driver of the Subaru was not injured, either.

Officials are still investigating the crash.