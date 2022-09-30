Man dies in boat crash on Mississippi River

A 59-year-old man was killed in a boat crash on the Mississippi River in Hastings this week.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says Dallas Larson, of Hastings, was on a jon boat (an aluminum fishing boat with a flat or nearly flat bottom) with a woman when they collided with a cabin cruiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, near the Kings Cove Marina.

Larson and the woman were ejected from the boat and sustained serious injuries, a news release said. The two men on the cabin cruiser recovered Larson and the woman and started providing first aid until first responders arrived.

The jon boat riders were transported to Regions Hospital, where Larson died. The woman is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

As of Aug. 31, there have been nine boating fatalities, 50 non-fatal boating accidents and eight non-boating drownings, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.