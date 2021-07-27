Man dies days after shooting in Minneapolis

A man has died after he was shot early Friday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound victim arriving via private transport at HCMC.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 50s, was listed in critical condition.

Authorities believe the victim and another person got into a fight that erupted into gunfire. A possible scene was located in the area of 12th Avenue South and Lake Street.

On July 27, police were notified that the victim had died. This is the 49th homicide in 2021.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.