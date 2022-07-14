Man dies after Wednesday morning stabbing in St. Paul

A man is dead after he was stabbed Wednesday morning in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a 911 call for a stabbing in the area of Bates Avenue and East McLean Avenue. At the scene, officers found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed but was conscious and breathing. He was rushed to Regions Hospital.

Around noon on Thursday, police say the hospital informed officers the victim had died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the stabbing. No arrests have been made.