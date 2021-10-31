Slaying on Halloween makes for Minneapolis' 79th homicide of the year

A man has died after police say he was shot in north Minneapolis on Halloween.

Officers responded shortly after 1:18 p.m. for the report of a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Fremont Avenue and 36th Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. Police later learned a man who had been shot had been taken by private vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

Officers say, at this time, it appears the shooter and victim knew each other. However, no suspects are in custody.

The killing makes for Minneapolis' 79th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.