Man dies after a Minneapolis shooting Thursday morning

A man has died after a Minneapolis shooting on Thursday morning, police say.

According to Minneapolis police, at 6:32 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 900 block of 20th Ave South. There, officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a reported life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say emergency medical services provided life-saving measures before he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The man later died at the hospital.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that the shooter was known to the victim.

No arrests have been made, and Minneapolis homicide detectives are currently investigating, police say.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name and cause of death.