Man dies after shooting in Minneapolis' Lind-Bohanon neighborhood

A man died after he was found shot in his car in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood of north Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Police say they were called to Camden Avenue North and 47th Avenue around 4:47 p.m. for the shooting. When they arrived, officers found a victim who had been shot and crashed his car. He was taken to a hospital where he died hours later.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody Saturday evening.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. The victim's identity will be released at a later time.