Man dies after rolling car, hitting tree in Kanabec County

The Brief A 70-year-old man died after rolling his car and striking a tree in Knife Lake Township Sunday afternoon. The man, identified by authorities as William Bonney, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Bonney lost control of his car, which led up to the crash.



What we know

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a man driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Mahogany Street when he went through the intersection at 220th Avenue, just after 3 p.m.

He then lost control of his car, and went into the ditch, rolled his car and struck a tree, authorities said.

The man, identified as William Bonney, died due to the crash, law enforcement said.

Bonney was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and road conditions were wet.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

What we don't know

It is not known why or how Bonney lost control of his car.