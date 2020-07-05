Man dies after drowning incident in Stearns County, Minnesota

A man has died after a near-drowning incident Saturday in Stearns County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 3:42 p.m. authorities responded to a report of a drowning at Middle Spunk Lake in Avon. The caller reported a 20-year-old man went missing in the swim area and they were unable to locate him in the water.

Authorities went into the water to search for the man, and water patrol units were deployed. The diver returned to the surface with the man, and officials performed CPR.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died overnight.