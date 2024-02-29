Man dies after being shot inside vehicle in Minneapolis

article

A man has died after being gunned down inside a vehicle in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

Police responded around 4:30 p.m. to the shooting on Sheridan Avenue at 39th Avenue North in the Victory neighborhood.

At the scene, they found the victim, an adult male, shot inside a vehicle. Officers attempted to revive the victim but said he was pronounced dead at the scene about 20 minutes later.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.