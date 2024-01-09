Man dies after being shot by police in far-west Minnesota

A man shot by police in western Minnesota on Monday, as officers worked to make an arrest at a home, has died, authorities say.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now responding to investigate the use of force.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office reports the incident happened in Rhinehart Township, along the Minnesota-North Dakota border. Deputies say members of the sheriff's office, the East Grand Forks Police Department, and the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force were at a home to execute an arrest warrant.

During the attempted arrest, investigators say the suspect ran from the home but then returned – at which point deputies say "there was an officer-involved shooting."

Initially, the Polk County Sheriff said the man was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition. In a tweet shortly after 4 p.m., the Minnesota BCA said the man who was shot by officers had died.

The sheriff's office says the shooting is an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public.