Man dies after being hit by car following stabbing in Minneapolis, driver arrested

One man has died after a stabbing and crash late Sunday morning in Minneapolis left two people in critical condition.

Minneapolis police say the death marks the city's 47th homicide of 2019.

According to police, at about 11:12 a.m., two men got in an altercation that ended with one of them stabbing the other and fleeing on foot. The man who was stabbed then got into an SUV and intentionally hit the other man with his vehicle.

Both men were transported to the hospital along with a third person, who was a passenger in the SUV at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. The man who was struck by the vehicle died at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody and being held on probable cause murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released.